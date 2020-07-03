Indaba to temporarily close shops after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane coffee business Indaba will be temporarily closing its shops after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Indaba’s Riverside Avenue location will remain closed on Friday, and their other stores will close at 2 p.m. “until further notice.”

The business says the employee last worked on Monday from 6:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m. at Riverside.

Staff will be taking the time to thoroughly clean and make sure everyone is healthy.

