Indaba Coffee fundraiser to give 10 percent of sales to Carl Maxey Center

by Will Wixey

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Indaba Coffee announced all of its locations will donate 10 percent of sales to the Carl Maxey Center on Friday.

The coffee company says the funds will go straight towards the city’s vital East Central community center.

The Carl Maxey Center is a nonprofit organization committed to changing and improving the lives in Spokane’s African American community. Located on 5th Avenue in East Central, the CMC focuses on addressing racial disparities in the city, along with expanding educational, economic, and cultural opportunities for local African Americans. They focus on equity, racial and social justice, business and workforce development, education and advocacy, and cultural enrichment.

Find an Indaba Coffee location near you here, and for more information on the Carl Maxey Center, click here.

READ: YMCA purchases land on Moran Prairie, plans to build full facility

READ: Amazon raising Prime membership cost

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.