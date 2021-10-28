Indaba Coffee closing Howard St. location, offering 50 percent off drinks Friday

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Indaba Coffee is closing its Howard St location, but it sounds like there made be another announcement brewing.

“We’ve had so much fun serving you at this prime location but it’s time to allow another coffee shop to join the downtown fun,” the company said on Instagram. “Join us tomorrow and say farewell to all the fun that Howard brought us. Remember, when one door closes… another one opens.”

The local coffee roaster, which now has a handful of locations across Spokane, is inviting coffee lovers to the Howard location to enjoy 50 percent off all drinks on Friday.

The closing location is located at 210 N Howard St in downtown Spokane. Indaba also has locations:

1425 W Broadway Ave, Spokane

1315 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane

419 N Nettleton St, Spokane

518 W Riverside Ave, Spokane

8520 W Gage Blvd, Kennewick

