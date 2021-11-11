‘Incredibly remorseful’: Gonzaga’s Mark Few makes first public appearance since DUI

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — “Incredibly remorseful.”

Those were Coach Mark Few’s comments during his first public appearance since his drunk driving arrest.

The Gonzaga Basketball head coach said he is now moving on and focusing on his first game back with the team.

“I’ve just tried to use it as kind of a huge jump-off point for positive action and positive change,” Few said of the situation. “To make myself better and try to help as many other people as I can so they don’t have to go through it.”

Few was suspended from four games as a result of his arrest, which he recently pleaded guilty to. His first game back with the team will be against No. 5 Texas on Saturday.

Few said that, even though he wasn’t on the court during the team’s first few games, he was around and watching the team. He thought both his players and coaching staff did a great job in his absence, but he is ready to get back on the court.

He said the team is young and he will be relying on six new players to step up this year. Few referred to Texas’ players as “grown men,” but said he is looking forward to the matchup.

GU’s game against Texas tips off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Kennel.

