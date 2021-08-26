Increasing clouds & windy conditions for our Thursday, then it’s pleasant for a while! -Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. – Sunny skies with highs in the low-80’s and calm winds. Very quiet and pleasant today! Heading into tonight, we’ll notice some increasing clouds and widespread haze. That will linger for our Thursday with temps falling back into the upper-70’s. A slight chance for some evening rain on Thursday. It doesn’t look promising, but since we need it, we’ll hope for it. Friday marks the start of a long stretch of very quiet conditions. Sunny skies with highs in the upper-70’s and low-80’s. Warmest temps for the weekend ahead. Perfect conditions to get outdoors! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker

