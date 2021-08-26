Increasing clouds & windy conditions for our Thursday, then it’s pleasant for a while! -Emily

Emily Blume,
Posted:
by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash. – Sunny skies with highs in the low-80’s and calm winds. Very quiet and pleasant today! Heading into tonight, we’ll notice some increasing clouds and widespread haze. That will linger for our Thursday with temps falling back into the upper-70’s. A slight chance for some evening rain on Thursday. It doesn’t look promising, but since we need it, we’ll hope for it. Friday marks the start of a long stretch of very quiet conditions. Sunny skies with highs in the upper-70’s and low-80’s. Warmest temps for the weekend ahead. Perfect conditions to get outdoors! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker

Clean Air Thursday Afternoon

I’m sure you noticed the clean air through the day Thursday! Some haze moves in tonight.

Clean Air Thursday Afternoon

4 Things to Know

A slight disturbance with wind, clouds, and (hopefully) rain on Thursday night. Overall, pleasant conditions.

4 Things to Know

Thursday Planner

Warming nicely through our day with gusty winds on Thursday.

Temperature Trend

Our temps are right about where they should be for this time of year, give or take a few degrees. Enjoy!

Temperature Trend

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories