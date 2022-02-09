Increasing candy demands could cause national shortage on Valentines Day

SPOKANE, Wash. — Major candy manufacturers report that Americans could suffer a candy shortage this Valentine’s Day.

February marks one of the heaviest candy-consuming months of the year, just behind October and December. A study from TOP Data states that candy consumption rose by an all-time high of 47% since last year, meaning this years’ demand for candy could cause a large shortage of sweets.

The study suggests that the pandemic caused the increase, with quarantines further pushing the candy demand. They found that one in two Americans consume over ten candies in a month, and 83% eat more than five servings. Only 4% of Americans do not eat candy at least once a month.

M&Ms were found to be the most popular candy nationwide, with Washington and 19 other states preferring it over others. Skittles came in a close second with 17 states.

