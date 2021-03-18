Increased clouds and rain showers tonight, cooler Friday – Mark
Your 4 Things to Know—it’s going to be sunny and cloudy today, with rain showers coming tonight. Friday will be cloudy and breezy, leading into a mild weekend.
Increased clouds and evening showers.
Well above average highs today.
The warmest day of the week with sunshine then clouds and showers move in this evening. Clouds and cooler Friday with a mild weekend expected. Showers on Monday.
