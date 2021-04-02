Increased clouds and mild temepratures for the weekend – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Friday!

The weather looks great for Easter morning, but we could see some afternoon showers.

Fri Easter

Here’s a look at the rest of your day:

Fri Rest Of

Today will be sunny and warm with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Fri Hi T

We’ll see clouds and cool temperatures tonight.

Fri Night Lows

The Easter weekend looks good with just a slight chance of showers Sunday afternoon. Near 60 with clouds all next week.

Fri Planning 7 Day

