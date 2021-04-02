Increased clouds and mild temepratures for the weekend – Mark
Happy Friday!
The weather looks great for Easter morning, but we could see some afternoon showers.
Here’s a look at the rest of your day:
Today will be sunny and warm with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
We’ll see clouds and cool temperatures tonight.
The Easter weekend looks good with just a slight chance of showers Sunday afternoon. Near 60 with clouds all next week.
