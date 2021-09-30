Gusty winds and rain showers to wrap up September – Mark

As you get ready to head out this morning, here are your 4 Things to Know for the last day of September:

Increasing clouds

Breezy afternoon

Showers later tonight

Warm, dry weekend ahead

Expect increased clouds and gusty winds today. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Temperatures will be above average today. However, the arrival of a cold front in the afternoon and evening will bring a chance of rain.

The rest of your week is looking nice! Friday morning might see fog with a sunny afternoon expected. Dry and mild conditions are ahead this weekend and into next week.