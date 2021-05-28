Increase in funds for fresh foods to WIC Idaho participants

HAYDEN, Idaho — Participants in the USDA’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) will see a temporary increase in their benefits from June to September for the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Idaho received $2.4 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to provide additional relief during this difficult time. The benefits are up three times the current amount, for up to four months. The additional money will also increase revenue for Idaho’s WIC-authorized grocery retailers.

“Our district serves around 6,000 WIC participants, so this additional benefit will positively impact many families in our area,” said Kim Young, Nutrition Services and Health Promotion Program Manager for Panhandle Health District. “The positive impact doesn’t stop there; additional dollars in our community benefit local grocers and the economy.”

Under normal circumstances, the monthly benefit is $9 per child and $11 for pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women. The American Rescue Plan is temporarily increasing that amount to $35 per month for women and children.

WIC provides nutritious supplemental foods such as fresh fruits and vegetables, milk, eggs, cheese, whole grains, cereal, juice, beans, peanut butter, infant formula and infant foods at no cost to qualified families, and also includes health screenings, nutrition counseling, breastfeeding information and support, help from registered dietitians and referrals to community services.

The average Idahoan enrolled in WIC receives approximately $45 of healthy foods per month. There are currently about 31,000 people per month receiving WIC assistance in Idaho.

To apply for WIC or for more information about WIC in your area, go to signupwic.com, contact PHD’s local WIC office at 208-415-5130, or visit PHD’s website.

