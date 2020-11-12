Increase in COVID-19 spread means higher chance of coming in contact with it; what to do if that happens

SPOKANE, Wash. — The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is skyrocketing in the Inland Northwest. Health experts warn it could get worse as we approach the holidays and winter.

With so many people testing positive, there’s a higher chance you could come in contact with the virus.

For nine months now, health officials have been asking people to quarantine if they tested positive for the virus or were exposed to it. That timeline is 14 days, and health experts know it’s a long time to be at home without being able to work or take care of other things. They’re asking that you try your best.

“This disease spreads really, really easily,” said Dan Getz, the chief medical officer for Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital.

Case investigators and contact tracers in North Idaho are overwhelmed with the demand, constantly seeing more than 150 people test positive or the virus each day.

“We do need people to, if you do test positive, we want you to reach out to close contacts you’ve had to ask them to isolate,” said Katherine Hoyer, the public information officer for the Panhandle Health District.

A close contact means a person is within six feet of someone who tested positive for 15 minutes or more.

John Dunn, the medical director for preventative care at Kaiser Permanente, says it doesn’t have to be a consecutive 15 minutes either, it can be cumulative within a 24 hour period.

Close contacts need to get tested, too, and isolate until they get test results back. If the close contact tests positive, then they need to isolate for 14 days as well.

Even if a person doesn’t have symptoms, they can carry the virus. That is why health experts say it’s important for people to get tested if they think they’ve come in contact with it.

“With a disease like flu with everyone who gets it, knows it and is sick enough they stay home and they keep themselves away from others. With COVID-19, you can’t depend on symptoms to be your guide,” Dunn said.

There’s also a gray space in between. There are many different scenarios that can happen when coming into contact with COVID-19.

One of the more common ones health experts in the area are hearing about is about secondary close contacts. For example – let’s say “Bob” tested positive for the virus, it’s clear, per the CDC, that his close contacts must quarantine. But, what about those who were close contacts to “Bob’s” close contacts?

Hoyer says to think of it like a circle.

The person who tested positive for the virus must isolate. The circle of close contacts to that person who tested positive will then have to quarantine and take a test, too. Those on the outer circle, the ones who were in close contact with the other close contacts, don’t need to quarantine.

“But – if one of that first circle of close contacts tests positive, then circles begin again,” Hoyer said.

Dunn says getting tested is the key to finding out if you’ve been exposed.

“In situations where it’s difficult to figure out exactly where you fall in the scheme of things, it’s never wrong to be conservative,” he added.

To get the most accurate test results back, if people are potentially exposed, Hoyer says it’s best people get tested five to eight days after the day of exposure.

It’s possible that if you test for COVID-19 early on after being exposed, it could produce a false positive.

All three say it’s best for people to continue taking nonpharmaceutical preventative measures like washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing.

There are concerns for a larger spread of COVID-19 with the cold weather and more people being inside, along with the upcoming holiday season. They’re asking people to limit their social gatherings now.

“The medical community wants you to understand that we’re suffering with you, and I think the thing for us that’s so hard with this disease is that the disease is invisible for lots of people in the community,” Getz continued. “They don’t see people coming into the hospital, they don’t see people getting put on ventilators in the ICU and they don’t see people dying from it. We just want to express the importance of what you could do in the community to limit that spread.”

The CDC works out several scenarios for those who test positive or are close contacts, check them out below.

