Incoming Freshman applying to Gonzaga U won’t have to submit standardized test scores next Fall

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University has announced it will not consider SAT or ACT scores as part of the Fall 2021 admissions process.

The decision comes after the college board canceled several testing opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University will continue to consider the context of a student’s application based on their grades, writing, extracurricular activities and character.

GU said it recognizes that high schools may choose to use a “Pass/Fail” grading option, and the University confirmed that will not disadvantage students in the admission process.

Gonzaga joins the University of Washington in dropping the test score requirement because of the pandemic.

