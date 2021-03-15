Inclement weather in Colorado impacting flights between Spokane and Denver

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. — Inclement weather in Colorado impacted flights between Denver and Spokane on Monday morning.

Colorado was hit with blizzard conditions over the weekend, marking the fourth-largest snowstorm in the area on record. More than 27 inches of snow fell in Denver, with even more in the high country.

Inclement weather is impacting flights this morning in Denver. If you are flying to or connecting through Denver today please check with your airline for current flight status information. — Spokane International Airport (GEG) (@iflyspokane) March 15, 2021

Denver’s runways are set to remain closed through 2 p.m. MST/1 p.m. PST on Monday. No flights will arrive before that time to allow crews to continue work to treat the airfield for ice and snow.

Anyone flying to or connecting through Denver from Spokane should check with their airline for current flight status information.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.