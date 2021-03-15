Inclement weather in Colorado impacting flights between Spokane and Denver
SPOKANE, Wash. — Inclement weather in Colorado impacted flights between Denver and Spokane on Monday morning.
Colorado was hit with blizzard conditions over the weekend, marking the fourth-largest snowstorm in the area on record. More than 27 inches of snow fell in Denver, with even more in the high country.
Denver’s runways are set to remain closed through 2 p.m. MST/1 p.m. PST on Monday. No flights will arrive before that time to allow crews to continue work to treat the airfield for ice and snow.
Anyone flying to or connecting through Denver from Spokane should check with their airline for current flight status information.
