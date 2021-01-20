Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman’s book available for pre-order through local bookstores

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Patrick Semansky American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

SPOKANE, Wash. — America was wowed by the words of Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman during Wednesday’s Presidential Inauguration.

The 22-year-old Youth Poet Laureate recited her poem “The Hill We Climb” and talked about change, which is also the theme of her upcoming book.

“Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” is now available for pre-order through local book stores. It follows a young girl who leads a cast of characters as they learn they have the power to make both big and small changes in the world.

The book is illustrated by #1 New York Times bestelling illustrator Loren Long.

To pre-order the book, visit Auntie’s Books and Wishing Tree Books.

