Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman’s book available for pre-order through local bookstores
SPOKANE, Wash. — America was wowed by the words of Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman during Wednesday’s Presidential Inauguration.
The 22-year-old Youth Poet Laureate recited her poem “The Hill We Climb” and talked about change, which is also the theme of her upcoming book.
“Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” is now available for pre-order through local book stores. It follows a young girl who leads a cast of characters as they learn they have the power to make both big and small changes in the world.
The book is illustrated by #1 New York Times bestelling illustrator Loren Long.
To pre-order the book, visit Auntie’s Books and Wishing Tree Books.
READ: Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman leaves big impression: ‘Even as we grieved, we grew.’
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.