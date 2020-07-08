‘Inappropriate and inhumane’: Gonzaga University president reponds to end of temporary exemptions for international students

SPOKANE, Wash. — The president of Gonzaga University responded to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program’s announcement about ending temporary exemptions for international students on Wednesday, calling the modifications “both inappropriate and inhumane.”

The temporary exemptions, which SEVP introduced in the spring, allowed students on F-1 and M-1 visas to continue learning remotely, despite colleges and universities closing because of COVID-19.

Under the new modifications, international students enrolled in schools that are fully online because of the pandemic will not be issued visas and will be denied entrance into the U.S.

Students who are currently in the U.S. and enrolled will have to transfer to a school with in-person instruction or leave the country, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“The plan to end the temporary exemption that allows international students to maintain their visa status while taking online courses is both inappropriate and inhumane in light of the ongoing pandemic,” President Thayne McCulloh said in a release.

McCulloh added the university is working with other institutions and associations to try and change the proposal.

“Although Gonzaga does at this time remain intent upon offering courses in-person as well as on-line, we will continue to study this proposal and determine what options we can provide to allow our international students to continue their studies while remaining protected and supported during this challenging time,” McCulloh said.

