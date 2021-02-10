In a pickle over what to get your Valentine? Buy a pickle bouquet from Garland Sandwich Shoppe

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Garland Sandwich Shoppe is the home of the Big Dill, a special sandwich that uses dill pickles instead of bread.

But for Valentine’s Day, they’re using their pickles for another unique treat — pickle bouquets!

Each Pickle Bouquet comes with Boar’s Head pickles, both spears and whole, bacon roses, Cheddar and Monterey Cheese, black olives, stuffed green olives and fresh Dill.

It’s even dressed up in a vase with flowers and Valentine’s Day hearts.

Here are the pickle bouquets! Boar’s Head pickles, Monterey and cheddar cheese, black olives, stuffed green olives, jalapeños and sweet peppers and bacon roses 🥓🌹🥒 Just lovely ☺️ @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/62ZngJiP9P — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) February 10, 2021

If your Valentine has a taste for pickles, this might be the perfect gift for them — and you can pre-order it right now.

All orders must be phoned in or ordered in person, at The Garland Sandwich Shoppe and pre-paid.

The deadline for orders is Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.

You can call the shop at (509) 326 – 2405.

Pick ups are Sunday, Feb. 14, 9am to 11am and it will cost $25.

Deliveries are Sunday, Feb. 14, between 10am and 12pm for $32.

The shop partnered with Treehouse Deliveries, a local food delivery service, to do all the deliveries.

The Pickle Bouquet, after Valentine’s Day, will be available with 48 hours notice.

The Garland Sandwich Shoppe is also adding a Bloody Mary Bouquet and a Charcuterie Bouquet to the menu, but they will not be available until March 1.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.