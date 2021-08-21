Impressive Friday night rainfall totals everywhere BUT Spokane -Kris

24-hour-rainfall accumulation

For the second time this week, Spokane is missing on the beneficial rains soaking the region. Spokane International Airport is standing at 0.05″ of rainfall for the past 24 hours as of this morning. Meanwhile, right over the Idaho boarder in Kootenai County, thunderstorms brought up to 0.80″ last night.

Doppler Radar Copyright 4 News Now

Up to 1″ of rain is being reported around the Sandpoint area. Okanogan County is the big winner from the storms, with several locations reporting over 2″ of rain. You can read the complete list HERE. Moving forward, most of Saturday will stay dry in Spokane although there is still a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Most of the wet weather today will be found over the Northeast Mountains of Washington and North Idaho. There is also a chance of rain in southeastern Washington.

For Sunday, the chance of showers continues over the northern mountains. However, the rest of the region will be mostly sunny, breezy and cool.