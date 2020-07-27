Implementation of new sex ed curriculum postponed, referendum to be on November ballot

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Schools across Washington state have been directed to postpone implementation of the new comprehensive sexual education plan.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal made the announcement in a memo sent last week after a group who opposes the plan received enough signatures to put a referendum on the November ballot.

Senate Bill 5395 requires comprehensive sexual health education for schools, and was signed into law by Governor Inslee in late March. The legislation does not require a specific curriculum; instead, each district is allowed to determine those lessons.

The legislation does state that the definition of comprehensive sexual health education for K-3 would be social-emotional learning. Students will learn about gender identities and sexual orientation before middle school and by 9th grade, the curriculum will focus on sex and healthy relationships.

Referendum 90 asks voters to approve or reject Senate Bill 5395 and will be on the General Election ballot this fall.

If voters approve to continue forward with Senate Bill 5395, schools will implement the new sexual health education 30 days after the November 3 election.

