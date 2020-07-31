Immaculate Heart Retreat to be repurposed into COVID-19 quarantine center

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — The Immaculate Heart Retreat Center will be temporarily repurposed into a COVID-19 quarantine facility.

The Catholic Retreat (IHRC) has been legally licensed to serve as a quarantine center, and Spokane Catholic Diocese Bishop Daly gave his blessing to the service.

According to Catholic Charities, the Spokane Regional Health District will provide medical care and expertise, and Catholic Charities will provide the social services, sanitization and maintenance.

Staff at IHRC will be working from home during this endeavor—the current contract runs until December 31, 2020.

“In recent weeks Deacon John Ruscheinsky, Director of IHRC, has engaged study groups to strategize for the future of the center in light of the current pandemic,” wrote Bishop Daly in a letter to the clergy. “Quite unexpectedly, he received an offer from Dr. Bob Lutz, MD, MPH, Clinical Director of the Spokane Regional Health District, asking Catholic Charities to collaborate with his office in identifying and staffing an institution, which could provide a quarantine medical facility for individuals with the Coronavirus. Catholic Charities immediately suggested IHRC.”

