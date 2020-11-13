‘I’m wearing my physician hat’: Spokane’s interim health officer brings health, economic experience to community

Maher Kawash by Maher Kawash

SPOKANE, Wash.– There’s a new man in charge of Spokane’s COVID-19 response.

The Regional Health Board chose Dr. Frank Velazquez to replace a fired Dr. Bob Lutz. Velazquez tells 4 News Now he has no plans to serve as the health officer for a long period of time.

RELATED: Lutz to fight what he’s calling ‘politically motivated’ termination, attorney says

He said he’s happy to help until the board finds a permanent replacement. He’ll have his hands full as more about 1,400 people have tested positive for COVID-19 just in the last week at time of publication.

But, health experience is no problem for Dr. Velazquez — he’s treated cancer patients, HIV patients and more in several hospitals across the U.S.

He also comes in with economic experience, as he has managed health systems and served on different community boards.

“I do bring a little bit of that economic background, but I’m wearing my physician hat, 100-percent,” Velazquez said. “It has to be the science, data and outcomes that drives my decisions.”

Velazquez said economic recovery and public health should be complementary, not competing. As Spokane’s COVID-19 cases and hospital visits surge, he said there’s one decision everyone should agree on; avoiding a normal Thanksgiving.

“We may not like the idea, but we may have to make a sacrifice and just have the household together, not the usual big gathering that we’ve had many years,” Velazquez said.

Throughout the next few months, he said the basics will help the most. That means masking, distancing and avoiding those private gatherings.

“I think that’s the best we can do right now to try and mitigate some of the impact of the virus going forward,” Velazquez said.

Dr. Velazquez said the county’s health data is not at a point where it can ease restrictions. He also thinks the plan for schools should stay mostly the same; get early grades back, in a phased approach, as long as the data allows.

RELATED: Increase in COVID-19 spread means higher chance of coming in contact with it; what to do if that happens

“If we need to realign a little bit, because we see an increased number or some issue, we will do that,” Velazquez said.

Some questioned Commissioner Al French’s decision to recommend Velazquez as Dr. Bob Lutz’s replacement to the board, mostly because the other board members didn’t know him well.

Velazquez said his experience is one reason, and those board members do know him, just not in his health capacity locally.

He said French called him “some evening last week” to see if he’d want to help the community.

“So I said, well if I’m the right person and I can help and that’s what I can do for the community, then sure, I can help,” Velazquez said.

He said at the time he didn’t know what he was agreeing to, just that he’d be helping the Health District.

But, after meeting the team, he said he’s happy to serve the role temporarily.

He’s now scheduling meetings with those other board members to get to know them better.

He also believes there should be a push from his employer, Spokane Regional Health, to inform the community what the 300+ employees do there.

He said that will be key in gaining the public’s trust back, which has diminished during the pandemic and even more so after the firing of Dr. Bob Lutz.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.