I’m thankful for… a DRY THANKSGIVING DAY! -Kris

It might not be a bright, sunny day, but it will stay dry for Thanksgiving. Hopefully, your turkey dinner won’t be dry as well. HA! If you’re planning to take your celebration outdoors, count on relatively light winds and mild temperatures. We will top out in the upper 30s to lower 40s. About the only challenge you might face is some patchy freezing fog on the roads in the morning.

The dry weather will continue for Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A weak cold front could bring a little snow to the mountains, including the passes, but expect dry conditions in the valleys through the holiday weekend. On Monday, we will have the chance of a little light snow, which could impact the morning commute. Drier, cooler weather moves in for the middle of next week.