‘I’m really excited’: People express mixed feelings over mask mandate ending

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington is taking a huge step towards the end of the pandemic. On March 21, Washingtonians will not have to wear a mask inside most places, including schools.

It has been 178 days since the mask mandate started. Some people say they’re happy to see masks come off.

“I’m just really excited to hear that we’re going to be unmasking and just kinda letting that be one less thing that we have to worry about,” said Emily Sattler, a nurse at Sacred Heart. “I’m really excited about the kids being able to interact and be more social together.”

Sattler hoped it would happen sooner rather than later. Others say it’s the right time.

Eileen Grimes, a mom of two kids, says she’s going to still mask up until her daughter is eligible to get vaccinated.

“I think just based on the numbers and what I’ve been looking at, things are starting to trend downward, it’s starting to kind of make sense that we’re getting to that point,” said Eileen Grimes, a mom of two kids.

So why March 21? Gov. Inslee says it comes down to our hospitals.

“The goal is to get the hospital admission rates down to five per 100,000,” Inslee said.

Projections show Washington should reach that point on March 21, the day masks can come off.

People still have to wear them at the hospital, nursing homes and correctional facilities. Due to the federal mandate, masks are still required on buses and planes. That mandate is still in effect until mid-March.

On top of the mask mandate, people will not have to show proof of vaccination when attending an event. Inslee says that will take effect on March 1.

