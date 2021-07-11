‘I’m pretty worried’: Spokane Valley businesses afraid of negative construction impacts as city starts 10-week project

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After more than 15 months of COVID-19 restrictions and closures, businesses are finally seeing the light in things improving.

However, those in Spokane Valley are now being hit with another hurdle: construction.

“I’m pretty worried,” said Barry Black, the owner of V Twin Brewing.

The brewing company is nearly five years old now. Black said right before COVID-19 hit, they started hitting a point where business was getting good. But, that went away with the pandemic.

“Then I went back to another job in the morning to help support the brewery,” Black said.

It was a blow to him, hearing they had to deal with 10 weeks of construction near their business after struggling for so long already. The construction project will take more than two months at the intersection of Argonne Rd. and Montgomery Rd.

The city said it needs to reconstruct the intersection with concrete pavement, upgrade some signal equipment, improve storm water facilities and upgrade the curb ramps to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

“These improvements will provide a longer-lasting surface for vehicles, while improving signal efficiency and safety,” the city said on its website.

While clothing store PNW Journey has yet to experience construction in front of its store, and co-owner Garrett Busch is concerned.

They had plans to use the parking lot in front of the store to put decals on cars this summer, but now Busch says those plans are pushed back. The clothing store just started getting more people walking in following the COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.

“It’s definitely going to decrease that. We’re worried about everybody here, too, the neighbors, because this is going to affect businesses,” Busch said.

He added they’re not as worried about their store as other hospitality industry businesses next door to them, since they have an online store to sell clothes. However, PNW Journey says the construction will impact the community in another way through their store.

“We do charitable donations, and we like to give back to the community,” Busch said. “With the impact here, it’s going to impact the ability to give back to the community as well.”

Across the street on the north side of Argonne Rd, Ambrosia Bistro says it’s dealt with construction before. Owner Scott Cook said he’s seen a negative impact from road construction and lane closures in the past.

“It’s going to be tough on us. I have no idea what kind of impact it’s going to be, but probably expect it to be forty to fifty percent of income,” Cook said.

It’s tough for some people to already get around that intersection, as Argonne is split in one ways because of a median. Now, one lane will be closed on each side of Argonne during the construction. Montgomery Rd. will be closed in sections during the 10-week project.

The city has provided a map of detours here.

A few businesses said they weren’t notified in advance about the 10-week road construction project. Some say they were told by their customers. The City of Spokane Valley says it did send out emails to businesses twice the week before construction started as well as mailers in late June.

While doing the story, there was a construction person seen going door-to-door on Saturday talking with business owners. Now, all these businesses can do is hope people will decide the inconvenience is still worth a trip to see them.

“It’s tough,” Black said. “We’re just a little mom and pop thing trying to make it work. Now, I think we’re going to get beat down again which is not good.”

