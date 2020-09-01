‘I’m lucky to just keep it going’: Garland businesses push to keep doors open

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been 101 days since Spokane County moved to Phase 2. Since then, the county hasn’t moved.

Tucked away in north Spokane, many stores and restaurants in the Garland District have been able to stay open.

“Just because I’m open doesn’t mean I’m not hurting or numbers are down,” said Tom Ritchie, co-owner of Mary Lou’s Milk Bottle. “We were still obviously down on numbers because you can only do so much.”

The restaurant stayed open when they were allowed to do to-go orders. Customers kept supporting the small business, but Ritchie said he had to put his money in other places.

“It’s expensive, shopping for all the to-go stuff and then they [suppliers] started running out of trays and to-go containers,” he said.

Ritchie got a PPP loan and spent it on his employees. However, he said he couldn’t keep all of them.

“Staffing is hard because I still keep my staff low for the margin that I’m missing because you know, I’m still down numbers 50-60%,” he explained. “This is my busy time, so now to look forward to going into winter time is difficult.”

He said he considers himself lucky as other businesses in the area can’t open until Phase 3, such as the Garland Theater.

A few businesses down is Mark’s Guitar Shop. Their struggles are different.

“We’re not seeing the professional musicians that have been displaced by this whole thing that aren’t able to go out and perform,” said Nate Corning, the shop’s owner. “It’s hard to gauge whether we’re slow because it’s summer or whether it’s because of decreased spending.”

Corning said business is healthy. He said they’ve seen a lot of new customers and people looking for a new hobby. There are a few things they’re having to work around.

“It’s hard for us to get stuff whether it be stuff that’s made overseas or even domestically,” he explained. “Manufacturing stopped for several months in a lot of cases.”

He said ordering things on demand is not an option. They’re ordering what they can now, but don’t expect to see it in their shop until next spring.

Despite the different struggles both businesses are facing, one thing has remained the same: the kindness of others.

“I have customers that come 4-5 times a week, so that’s what’s good — to see everybody coming through,” Ritchie said. “Just glad to be open. A lot of customers miss us so we hear that all the time when they come in.”

The same message is echoed at Corning’s shop. Some customers have even been coming in for guitar repairs when it’s not needed.

“Charge me. Do everything that you can to this,” a customer told Corning. “Make this as expensive as you can because I want to help.”

It’s a feeling that hits deep for both business owners.

“I’m lucky to just keep it going,” Ritchie said.

One month ago, Gov. Jay Inslee indefinitely extended his pause on counties’ ability to progress phases under the state’s reopening plan.

Under Phase 3, libraries would be able to reopen and movie theaters could open with limited capacity.

