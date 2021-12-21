‘I’m always going to love him’: Family remembers man shot and killed in northwest Spokane

by Kaitlin Knapp

Credit: Lindblom Family

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane Valley mother will bury her son just four days before Christmas.

Michael Lindblom, 24, was shot and killed two weeks ago in northwest Spokane.

He was at a home near Shannon and Adams when a man – who police say Lindblom didn’t know – barged in, shooting Lindblom dead. Three blocks away, the shooter shot himself.

Police said the shooter knew a former tenant in the space where Lindblom was and was possibly on drugs at the time.

Lindblom’s family says they are numb, especially with the holidays right around the corner.

“He’s my baby. He’s still here. I expect him to come in the door anytime. I don’t believe this,” his mother Kim said.

Lindblom’s Christmas gift to his mother was cleaning up her yard. Now, gifts for him will stay wrapped under the tree, never to be opened.

“I’m always going to love him and I’m going to miss him so much,” said Lindblom’s twin brother Shawn.

“The guy that shot him, I will not hate him. I refuse to because I won’t let him take – I won’t let him take any more of my life,” Kim said.

Lindblom was shot while cooking dinner, something his family says brought him joy.

“We’re never going to be able to make breakfast together. We’re not going to be able to nerd out about video games,” Shawn said.

His family is remembering the little things that now mean the world to them.

“He would hold your hand and it’s just like, there was a connection between us that no one could take away,” Kim said. “Nobody can break it.”

Lindblom’s family says they are going to pull through for each other, though this Christmas will be like no other.

“There’s nobody that I’m probably ever going to meet that’s going to be as important to me,” Shawn said.

At last check, the man believed responsible is in the hospital. Police will not identify him until he has been charged or booked into the Spokane County Jail.

PREVIOUS: Police: Man killed in northwest Spokane shooting

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.