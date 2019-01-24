Ila Mae Jensen

Ila Mae Jensen passed away January 20, 2019 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland, Washington.

She was born in Sidney, Montana on September 12, 1936 to Francis and Belle Krueger. Ila, the oldest of three children, spent the first few years of her life on the Krueger farm in the Squaw Gap area before her parents moved to Sidney.

Ila attended Sidney schools, and while at the Sidney High School she participated in cheerleading as a baton twirler. After graduation from high school, she left to attend the University of Montana in Missoula. After only a few days at the university, Ila returned to Sidney because she was smitten with a young man who had returned from Japan after serving four years in the Navy. A short time later, Ila married Einer (Ike) Jensen on October 2, 1954 in Sidney. The two of them were loving soulmates for life and they only separated after Ike passed away in 2012.

Ike and Ila eventually settled in the Spokane Valley where they lived for more than five decades. They raised two sons, Ritchie and Ronald, on a small farm with sheep, cattle and horses (including one that performed on an Idaho racetrack). Ila had her hands full raising two sons, especially with all the mischief two sons on a farm can get into. While Ike plied his accounting background at Washington Trust Bank, and after a career spanning nearly four decades, he retired in 1998 as a Vice President in the Trust Department.

Ila was preceded in death by her husband, Ike; son, Ronald; and parents, Francis and Belle Krueger. She is survived by her son, Ritchie (Terry); and her brothers, David Allen Krueger (Minnie) and Eugene Francis Krueger.

In her younger years, Ila enjoyed time spent with family at the cabin at Deer Lake. She took pride in growing a variety of beautiful flowers in tear-shaped gardens hidden in the backyard. Ila was a lifetime member of the Zion Lutheran Church and for years she dutifully kept the Candelabra filled with oil. She also so enjoyed visiting with her former neighbors, John and Brenda Trapp, and Shelly Kubas. The family is indebted to these neighbors for all the support and assistance they provided as vascular dementia took its toll on Ila. Although Ila is once again back in the arms of her soulmate, and in the company of her younger son and beloved Boston Terriers, she will be sorely missed.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 24th from 11AM-4PM at Heritage Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at 2PM on Friday, January 25th at Heritage Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Chaplaincy Health Care in Richland.

