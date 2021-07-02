‘Ignite a spark on Tinder… don’t ignite sparks on tinder’: Public Lands commissioner urges fire safety

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — “This Fourth of July, ignite a spark on Tinder.. don’t ignite sparks on tinder.”

Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz made the joke on Twitter ahead of the holiday weekend.

This Fourth of July weekend, ignite a spark on Tinder

… don't ignite sparks on tinder. — Hilary Franz (@Hilary_FranzCPL) July 2, 2021

For those unfamiliar, she is referencing the popular dating app and warning people across the state about the current extreme fire danger.

Earlier this week, the state announced a burn ban on all Department of Natural Resource lands in Washington.

The ban includes restrictions on open fires, fire pits, charcoal briquettes and anything that could spark a wildfire in extremely dry conditions.

RELATED: Washington DNR issues statewide burn ban on all forest lands

READ: Wildfire smoke from Canada will cover most of Washington, N. Idaho this weekend

READ: Dangers of violating a fireworks ban this weekend

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.