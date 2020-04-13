IFL cancels 2020 season games

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

The Indoor Football League (IFL) announced Monday that it would be cancelling all remaining games of the 2020 season.

Despite this, Spokane Shock owner Sam Adams says they will be playing “seven to ten games this year in Spokane.”

After talking to someone in the league, IFL teams can operate separately from the league and will have the ability to play games not in league. The @SpokaneShock are talking to teams in and out of the IFL to set up a game schedule when the Governor gives the green light. — Keith Osso (@OssoKXLY) April 13, 2020

The IFL says they made the decision given the unknowns surrounding COVID-19, and when states might consider lifting stay-home orders and allow large gatherings to happen again.

“This is a decision we take very seriously, and it comes as a result of extended, thoughtful discussion among our Board of Directors,” said IFL Commissioner, Todd Tryon. “Because there are so many critical unknowns that are out of our control, we feel as a league we would be best serving the health and stability of the IFL community by taking a proactive approach and focusing our talents and our resources toward preparing for a breakout 2021 season. The health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, and fans is our top concern.”

The IFL’s Board of Directors did, however, approve an extended 16-game schedule for the 2021 season, to add value for seasonal ticket holders and sponsors.

They opted to cancel the entire season due to the difficulty in putting together a schedule if states lifted bans at different times, players needing to get back into playing form, and the amount of time teams would need to relaunch once offices opened again.

The IFL says policies regarding ticket purchases and sponsorships are being made on a team-by-team basis.

