If you’re included in Washington’s vaccine mandate, you should now have your final dose

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash.– Monday was the last chance for anyone required to get a COVID-19 vaccine under Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate.

Everyone without an exemption must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18. Since it takes two weeks after the second shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson jab, Oct. 4 was the last day to get a final dose.

The City of Spokane says 52 firefighters had submitted exemption requests. However, as of Monday morning, ten of them withdrew their exemption requests. The city could not say whether they plan to be vaccinated or resign.

Some options Spokane firefighters have if they don’t comply is to use eligible paid leave before being laid off, resign, or use paid leave until they’re fully vaccinated.

The City of Spokane Valley says 84-percent of their firefighters are vaccinated while the rest plan to be fully vaccinated by the deadline or submit an exemption. They are still working with the union and their attorney to see what will happen to those who don’t comply.

Here’s who’s included in the mandate:

State employees

Higher education employees

K-12 employees

Childcare employees

Most health and long-term care providers

Several agencies are worried about losing employees due to the mandate. Washington State Patrol could lose 10 percent of its workforce, and Spokane Fire Department is concerned about losing frontline firefighters.

You can find a full list of state vaccination rates here.

