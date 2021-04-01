If you’re afraid to get the COVID vaccine, here’s what you should know

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re afraid to get the COVID vaccine, you’re not alone. More people are becoming eligible to get the shot, but some still don’t want it, at least not yet.

It’s a hurdle health experts continue to face. It’s also not just the “anti-vaxxers” who don’t want it; there are people around the community who don’t feel comfortable getting it yet. Some say it’s still too new, but health experts assure it is safe.

“I’m not anti-vaxxer. I believe in vaccines like chicken pox and mumps and measles and all those, just not this one yet,” said Jennifer White.

The COVID vaccine started going into arms nine months after the pandemic was declared.

It was just a little too quick for White.

“It’s brand new and not been around for years. I just don’t feel comfortable with it,” she said.

She’s not the only person who feels this way.

It’s important to note that the COVID vaccine went through all the same trials and methods previous vaccines did.

Thousands of people go through trials before the vaccine is available to everyone. The Food and Drug Administration has to approve the vaccine, just like many others, which it did for the COVID vaccine. It happened quickly because several of the phases of trials happened at the same time.

Still, people are hesitant. Although, not as many as before.

The Kaiser Family Foundation has been surveying people about how they feel about the COVID-19 vaccine since December.

In December 2020, 34 percent of people said they wanted to get the COVID vaccine as soon as possible. Thirty-nine percent wanted to wait and see before getting it. Fifteen percent of people surveyed said they definitely didn’t want it.

Fast forward to March 2021, 17 percent of people now say they will wait and see while 13 percent still definitely do not want it.

Vaccine hesitancy is going down in communities of color, too.

In the same survey, 55 percent of Black people said they already received a dose or will get one as soon as they can. That was up from 41 percent from February.

In Spokane County, the health district says it’s seeing the same trend.

“It was amazing, the number of people including many of the demographic segments that have been previously identified as having a high level of hesitancy. It seems to be subsiding,” said Dr. Frank Velazquez, the interim health officer with the Spokane Regional Health District.

If you are still hesitant, do your research. Ask your doctor, friends and family about what it’s like to get the vaccine.

