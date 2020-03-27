If you registered for Bloomsday already and can’t race, you can now defer

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you registered for Bloomsday 2020 expecting to race in May, but can’t make it in September, you now have the option to move your registration to 2021.

Earlier this month, Bloomsday announced it is postponing the race scheduled for May 3 to September 20. The race said it was in coordination with Spokane Regional Health and the City of Spokane, to postpone the race to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In an email sent out Friday, the director of Bloomsday said people who have already signed up for the race can defer their registration to Bloomsday 2021 or another future Bloomsday race at no cost.

Race deferrals are only available to registrants who signed up between January 1 and March 18. Bloomsday is a non-refundable race, but the organization said they wanted to provide an option to still race, even if that means waiting until next year.

If you’re already registered and plan to race in September 20, you don’t need to do anything. Your entry is automatically carried forward. If you purchased souvenir items or Ronald McDonald charity socks, those items will be available for pick-up on the Friday or Saturday of race weekend, September 18-19.

If you’re registered and cannot race in September, you can defer through the Bloomsday 2020 website HERE. Deferrals need to be submitted by July 1.

Bloomsday said when you defer, you’ll receive an email with a credit voucher for your entry fee and any bus pass or souvenir items purchased. Ronald McDonald charity socks purchased will be mailed out this summer, and any donations made will be paid to the charity this year.

The Bloomsday credit voucher is transferrable and its value can be used towards entry fees for a future Bloomsday race and buying Bloomsday souvenir items.

