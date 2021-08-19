If there is such a thing as “perfect summer weather”, we might be close on Thursday – Kris

How great did it feel to open up the windows today? Or go for a walk outside in the cool, fresh air? Our Air Quality Index is back in the “good” range and our temperatures are back in the “comfort zone”. Thankfully, there’s more weather like this on the way. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s and 50s in most locations. That’s good sleeping weather! Thursday, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. In my experience, that’s pretty close to perfect. I’ve never heard any complains about the upper 70s and lower 80s. We might see a slight increase in wildfire smoke with a shift in the winds, but the Air Quality Index is expected to stay in the “good” or “moderate” range.

Meanwhile, if you missed out on Tuesday’s rain you’ll have another chance to pick up some precipitation at your place on Friday evening. An upper level low will move south out of Canada late in the afternoon. The best chance of showers will be Friday evening into Saturday morning. However, the chance of rain will continue through the day on Saturday. It will also be cool, with highs in the lower 70s. Sunday might be your best bet for outdoor fun. It will be cool and breezy, but the showers should remain over the mountains. A slow warming trend will return our temperatures to average by the middle of next week.