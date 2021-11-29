IDFG looking for person who poached bull elk near Heyburn State Park

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game

PLUMMER, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is looking for the person who poached an elk near Heyburn State Park.

The bull elk was shot with a firearm and left to waste.

The investigating officer believed it happened the morning of November 13 or possibly sometime the day before.

Heyburn State Park is in unit 5, where elk season closed on October 24. The park is also closed to hunting.

Anyone who was in the area from November 5-13 who may have heard or seen something related to the poaching is asked to call Conservation Officer Dustin Horn at 208-916-6871. People can also call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

