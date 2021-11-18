Idaho’s top health leaders to meet and discuss Crisis Standards of Care

BOISE, Idaho– Changes could be coming to Crisis Standards of Care in Idaho.

The Board of Health and Welfare will meet at 5 p.m. PST Thursday to consider a “new temporary rule regarding Crisis Standards of Care in Idaho.”

The previous temporary rule expired on Nov. 17 because the Idaho Legislature finished its session that day.

Crisis Standards of Care were activated in North Idaho in September because of the number of COVID-19 patients that needed to be hospitalized.

“Crisis standards of care” is defined by the National Center for Biotechnology Information as a “substantial change in usual healthcare operations and the level of care it is possible to deliver, which is made necessary by a pervasive (e.g., pandemic influenza) or catastrophic (e.g., earthquake, hurricane) disaster.”

The meeting will be available on WebEx at 1-415-655-0003, meeting number 2466 333 5886, password 86376269.

