Idaho’s controversial abortion law on hold pending further review

by Erin Robinson

FILE - Blake Coker and Autumn Myers protest Senate Bill 1309, the Fetal Heartbeat Protection Act, during a rally at the Idaho Capitol on Saturday, March, 19, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. Idaho on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, became the first state to enact a law modeled after a Texas statute banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy and allowing it to be enforced through civil lawsuits to avoid constitutional court challenges.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Supreme Court has granted a motion that temporarily blocks the state’s new controversial abortion ban.

The motion was filed by Planned Parenthood and puts the implementation of the new law on hold pending further judicial review.

The law is modeled after Texas’ statute, which bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy and allows it to be enforced through lawsuits to avoid constitutional court challenges. The law also allows family members to sue abortion providers.

It was signed by Governor Brad Little, who acknowledged at the time of his signing that it could be proven both unconstitutional and unwise.

In its motion, Planned Parenthood claimed the bill was unconstitutional and denies healthcare to women, especially in underserved communities.

Read the court’s order in full here.

