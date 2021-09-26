Idahoans ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ in Coeur d’Alene

Nia Wong. Copyright 4 News Now

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — People in Coeur d’Alene walked to support loved ones with Alzheimer’s Saturday morning in a “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event.

Around 5 million Americans live with the disease, including 27,000 Idahoans are 65 and older. That’s why every year Alzheimer’s Association holds a “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” nationwide to raise money for care, support and research for the disease.

On Saturday, people in Coeur d’Alene walked two miles starting at Riverstone Park.

Each participant carried a flower as they walked to raise money and awareness for the disease.

5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including 27,000 Idahoans who are 65+ older. Everyone here today in Coeur d’Alene is walking in support of loved ones with the disease and for their caregivers #ENDALZ #IdahoENDALZ #Idaho @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/gtkwLuUEZv — Nia Wong ∙ 黃春英 ∙ 박니아 (@NiaWong) September 25, 2021

As of Thursday afternoon, the event raised over $24,000 with a goal being $40,000. All money raised goes to the Alzheimer’s Association.

