Idahoans under age 65 can get vaccinated starting March 15

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles, Katerina Chryssafis

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) just announced the state will be speeding up the vaccine distribution process. Those who are next on the list will now be able to get vaccinated in less than two weeks.

Starting March 15, people under 65 years of age will become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 15.

Originally, the next rollout wasn’t supposed to happen until early April.

Now, the following people in Group 2.3 can get vaccinated:

Homeless shelter residents

Food and agriculture workers (including food processing workers and USDA processing plant inspectors)

Idaho National Guard (if not already included in previous vaccine groups)

Manufacturing workers

Public transit workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Currently, the state is in the process of vaccinating frontline and essential workers, such as first responders and teachers. DHW says so far, 47% of Idahoans 65 and older have had at least their first dose.

DHW also announced that the state will get more than 13,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They are expecting to get that first shipment this week.

