Idahoans receiving unemployment could get additional $600 federal benefit by end of April

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

iStock/KLH49

BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans currently receiving unemployment insurance benefits could start seeing the additional $600 federal benefit authorized by Congress under the CARES Act by the end of April.

“We’re making progress on a huge backlog of claims and sending payments out to the people of Idaho,” Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier said. “We still have a lot to do to make sure the funds are administered correctly, but we are making progress.”

The department received as many initial claims for benefits in three weeks than it received during all of 2019, creating a backlog of work. However, benefit payments are flowing, according to the agency.

The agency paid out $17.95 million in benefits to Idahoans whose jobs are impacted by COVID-19 from March 23 to April 10.

The agency will start processing $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit payments in the next two weeks. People currently filing or receiving benefits under the state’s regular unemployment insurance program already qualify for the additional $600 and do not need to take further action.

The benefit is retroactive to March 29, 2020, and ends with the week ending July 25, 2020.

