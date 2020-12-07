‘Idahoans must choose’; Gov. Little urges residents to mask up, socially distance

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho’s state revenue figures have improved substantially since the start of the pandemic, but Governor Little warns that it cannot keep coming at the cost of COVID infections and stuffed hospitals.

According to the Governor’s Office, November was the state’s best month for revenue — despite the good news, Little says the trends of not masking up, not socially distancing and not holding large gatherings has to change.

“Our plan to achieve tax cuts and long-lasting needed investments is threatened if our hospitals are maxed out and our workforce is sick. Health and the economy are intertwined,” said Little. “Idahoans must choose to do a better job of wearing masks and avoiding gatherings with people outside their households if we are going to continue this trend.”

Other states face budget cuts from 20- to 40-percent, according to the Governor’s Office, while Idaho came in 16.5-percent ahead of forecast in November.

While the economy has improved, hospitalizations from COVID-19 have not; statewide, infections have skyrocketed and strained Idaho’s healthcare system — some clinics are even on the cusp of having to ration out care for patients.

Some patients have even been sent across the border into Washington for treatment.

“COVID-19 is deadlier and more dangerous than the flu, period. More COVID-19 transmission results in more COVID-19 hospitalizations and fewer available healthcare workers to care for the patients. The result is diminished healthcare access for all of us, whether we have COVID or not,” said Little. “We all have a choice – practice safe measures consistently to protect yourself and others, keep our economy open and our workforce healthy, and keep our kids in school.”

