Idahoans have until Friday to request an absentee ballot

Erin Robinson

Early voting is already underway in Idaho, but if you would rather avoid the polls and vote by mail, your deadline to request an absentee ballot is approaching.

Registered voters have until 5 p.m. on Friday, October 23 to request an absentee ballot. You can submit your request form here; and you will need an Idaho Driver’s License or Identification Card, as well as the last four digits of your social security number.

Again, that form if for registered voters. The deadline to register online and at your county elections office has passed, so if you still need to register, you will have to do so at the polls on Election Day.

