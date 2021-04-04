Idahoans age 16 and older can get the COVID vaccine Monday

BOISE, Idaho — Starting Monday, Idahoans age 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID vaccine.

Governor Brad Little made the announcement on March 24, and in just under eight hours, most of the state will become eligible to get their shots. Right now, it is limited to people ages 55 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care staff and residents, first responders, teachers and school staff, and frontline essential workers.

Contrary to Washington, Idaho has the supply of vaccine, but not the demand — which led the state to expand eligibility as vaccination rates started dwindling.

Idahoans are urged to use the state’s pre-registration tool to sign up for an appointment.

