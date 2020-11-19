Idaho women’s basketball cancels first two games, citing ‘limited roster numbers’ due to COVID testing

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho Women’s basketball has canceled its first two games of the season, citing “limited roster numbers” due to COVID-19 testing protocols.

The first game was scheduled to take place next Wednesday against Lewis-Clark State, with the second scheduled Sunday, Nov. 29, at Oregon State.

