Idaho WBB coach Jon Newlee opens up about coronavirus cutting hoops season short

MOSCOW, Idaho — September, all the preseason workouts, conditioning and weight lifting begins. In March, if you’re playing your best basketball, you’re supposed to reap the benefits from months of hard work. But the coronavirus pandemic added an uncontrollable variable.

The Idaho women’s basketball team was one of dozens f teams that watched their season ended prematurely because of the measures implemented to prevent the spread of the virus.

They were 22-9 on the year, 15-5 in the Big Sky, and in the conference championship game last Thursday in Boise. Until head coach Jon Newlee received a call from Idaho Athletic Director Terry Gawlik, saying the game was canceled. Newlee expressed his shock to 4 News Now’s Alyssa Charlston over a Skype call Monday.

Newlee also talked about understanding why they had to cancel the tournament, and looking out for player’s health being paramount. This is what his message to the team will be in terms of lessons to take away from such an unfair incident.

The NCAA is still considering what to do about the lost season for spring sport athletes. Stay updated with everything that happens in the sports world regarding coronavirus on 4 News Now.

