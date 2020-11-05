Idaho voters OK amendment setting 35 legislative districts

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho voters have agreed to change the state Constitution to permanently set the number of state legislative districts at 35.

The amendment required a simple majority to pass.

The amendment received widespread support among elected Republicans and Democrats when it was pitched in the House of Representatives earlier this year.

Idaho currently has 35 legislative districts — with one senator and two representatives elected from each — but the Constitution previously allowed as few as 30 or as many as 35 districts to be set during redistricting, which occurs every 10 years.

