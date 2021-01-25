Idaho Vandals release upcoming Spring football game schedule

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

The University of Idaho will limit the capacity of home football games to 5,100 fans in 2020

MOSCOW, Idaho –The latest installment of Idaho football’s spring 2021 schedule has been released, featuring three home contests and six games overall.

The Vandals will open and close against the Eastern Washington Eagles. The season-opener will take place in the Kibbie Dome, Saturday, Feb. 27. The season finale will take place in Cheney on April 10.

Idaho will also host UC Davis on March 6, and Southern Utah on March 27. Road contests at Northern Arizona (March 13) and Idaho State in the annual Idaho Central Credit Union Battle of the Domes (April 3) fill out the new, compact schedule.

Off weeks have been built in to the schedule on March 20 and April 17.

Information on kickoff times, broadcast schedules and any updates on fan attendance will be made available in the coming weeks.

The Vandals open training camp this week, on Friday, January 29. More information on the opening of official practices will be made available in the coming days.

All dates and opponents are subject to change.

idaho athletics