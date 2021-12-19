Idaho unemployment rate drops to 2.6%, among best in nation

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 27, 2021, file photo, a help-wanted sign is displayed at a gas station in Mount Prospect, Ill. The gulf between record job openings and a lack of people taking those jobs is forcing Wall Street to reassess the pace of the economic recovery.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percent to 2.6% from October to November, keeping the state’s unemployment rate tied for fourth-best in the nation.

The Idaho Department of Labor on Friday said nearly 885,000 Idaho workers have jobs while about 24,000 are seeking employment.

The agency said industries showing growth included arts, entertainment and recreation, up more than 6%. Private educational services increased 1.5%.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Idaho Idaho’s unemployment rate ties it with Vermont, while Oklahoma, Utah and Nebraska have lower rates.

“Idaho is consistently in the top five states for our very low unemployment rate,” Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little said in a statement. “For four straight months, Idaho’s labor force has grown, and Idahoans are working. Our success shows that limited government regulations, low taxes, and responsible government lead to more opportunity and prosperity for our citizens.”

The Idaho agency said the state’s labor force is up to nearly 909,000.

The state’s labor force participation rate decreased from 62.4% to 62.3%, a new historic low. Idaho’s peak participation rate was 71.4% in September 1998.

The labor force participation rate is comprised of those 16 years and older working or looking for work.