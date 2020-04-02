Idaho unemployment insurance claims increase 143 percent

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

Copyright 4 New Now

POST FALLS, Idaho. — Following significant layoffs due to coronavirus, Idahoans filed almost 33,000 initial claims for unemployment insurance from March 22-28.

This represents a 143 percent increase in claims from the previous week.

The claims represents unemployed workers of all age groups with people under 25 making up the largest portion.

Additionally, women made up almost 60 percent of the initial claims.

Mining and manufacturing were the two Idaho industries with the most claims.

The data can be viewed in full HERE.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.