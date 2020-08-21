Idaho to stay in Stage 4 for another two weeks

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho will stay in stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds plan for another two weeks.

Governor Brad Little made the announcement at a press conference on Friday.

This is the sixth time Little has extended stage 4. The Gem State moved out of stage 3 on June 11.

According to Little, the number of new hospital admissions kept Idaho from advancing out of the current stage, though metrics across the state have recently been improving.

In stage 4, Idahoans can gather in groups of 50 or more people, can resume non-essential travel and visit congregate facilities like senior-living homes and jails.

Nightclubs can also operate with diminished standing-room occupancy and large venues, like sporting venues, can operate limited physical distancing protocols.

Additionally, employers can resume unrestricted staff in worksites.

