Idaho to start vaccinating people age 65 and older Monday

BOISE, Idaho — On February 1, more Idahoans will be able to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, about 89,000 people have received a shot in Idaho.

Up to now, the state has only been vaccinating people in Group 1A , but Monday’s vaccine site openings will lead to a larger number of people receiving a COVID-19 shot.

“We owe it to Idahoans to get shots in the arms of people who want it within 7 days,” said, Governor Little.

He says he is committed to a fast, transparent and equitable process of distribution, which prompted him to sign an executive order requiring health districts and shot providers to frequently release vaccine information. The information Little wants released includes:

Number of shots providers have been given

Shots they have used

Shots they still have in inventory

Little says he will look at this information daily but also wants the public to be in the loop. By February 8, Little says he wants to have this information on Idaho’s COVID-19 dashboard, looking to stay ahead of questions surrounding distribution.

“There are questions about whether vaccine is being administered quickly enough after it arrives in communities across Idaho, and quite frankly, we need a clearer picture to shine more light on vaccine administration and improve transparency,” Little said.

While Little wants to address questions, what he can’t address is supply and demand which are not currently at the same pace. Idaho is only set to receive around 24,000 vaccines, and there’s a quarter of a million Idahoans age 65 and older who qualify to receive the shot.

“I want to be clear. There is still a big gap between supply and demand at this point, so I ask — please be patient,” Little said.

He is urging the Biden administration to allocate more shots in Idaho, but that isn’t possible yet. The Panhandle Health District will unveil where the vaccination sites will be and how you can get registered before Monday’s opening day.

