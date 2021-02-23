Idaho to require people to show proof of residency, work before getting vaccine

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is now requiring proof of residency or work in the state in order to get the vaccine.

The state’s Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) says this is due to the limited vaccine supply.

“Vaccine is being allocated to the states based on population numbers, and that means it’s based on the number of people who live in each state,” said Dave Jeppesen, director of DHW. “Given the limited number of doses Idaho is receiving, we want to make sure Idahoans who live or work here have as much access to the vaccine as possible so we can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our state.”

Citizenship and immigration status does not factor into vaccine eligibility—one simply needs to show they live or work in Idaho. People who show up to a vaccination clinic need to provide a driver’s license, school ID, letter with their home address, utility bill with their name or a voucher from their place of employment.

This information will not be kept or recorded, DHW says, this is simply a measure to make sure people looking to get vaccinated actually live in Idaho.

